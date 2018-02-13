Activists thrown out of council meeting when police-shooting debate escalates

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 7:40 Full video: Activists throw out of city council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech Pause 1:17 'This is typical of the repression' man says when asked to leave city council meeting 1:06 American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam 3:27 Here is what we know so far about the federal indictments in the gambling probe 0:56 YMCA worker charged in second case 0:54 Fatal house fire in north Wichita 0:44 Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 1:42 Go inside a monster truck coming to Wichita 3:39 “It’s been a rough two weeks,” said family on fighting deportation of Syed Jamal 1:25 Downtown buildings may become a school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

An activist is asked to leave after interrupting a speaker during a debate on police-shootings in Wichita. City of Wichita aggregated by Candi Bolden

