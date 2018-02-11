Shocker players among those involved in 9-vehicle pileup in Wichita

Two Wichita State basketball players were involved in a 9-vehicle pileup in Wichita after Saturday night’s win against Connecticut in Koch Arena.
Sophomore Austin Reaves, 19, and walk-on sophomore Brett Barney, 22, were in one of the nine vehicles, a spokesperson with WSU confirmed. Neither of the men were injured in the crash and both continued to dinner afterward.
They both made sure WSU coach Gregg Marshall was aware of the crash.
At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, all nine vehicles were headed southbound on I-135 near the 21st Street exit, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Never miss a local story.
“Vehicles lost control due to slick conditions and collided,” the report said.
Of the 12 people in the nine cars, only one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Reaves and Barney were not the only Shockers involved in a crash on Saturday night.
The bus carrying the Wichita State women’s basketball team was also involved in an accident on the way to Koch Arena from Eisenhower National Airport on Saturday, university officials said. No injuries were reported.
The Wichita State women’s basketball team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Koch Arena from the Wichita airport this evening. There are no injuries reported of any student-athlete or university personnel.— Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) February 11, 2018
Per WSU release.
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan was activated for Wichita at 9 p.m. About 20 crashes had been reported within the first two hours of light freezing drizzle, Chief Ramsay tweeted at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
About 20 crashes reported since 7 pm. Several crashes on 135 around K96 including a possible 6 car.— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) February 11, 2018
Most of the accidents were reported on elevated routes, such as Kellogg and I-135.
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan was canceled at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet by Ramsay.
“Road conditions have improved, however some surfaces remain slippery so use caution,” he tweeted.
Emergency Accident Reporting (EARP)has been cancelled - effective immediately. Road conditions have improved, however some surfaces remain slippery so use caution.— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) February 11, 2018
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments