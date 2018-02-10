New Trader Joe’s cookie has everyone drooling

Here’s yet another reason Wichita could use a Trader Joe’s.
The trendy grocery store chain just rolled out a deep dish chocolate chip cookie, and folks are falling all over themselves about it.
“Trader Joe’s has us drooling,” a Taste of Home headline crowed.
“Probably not a bad idea to stock up for the rest of the week. Or, like, year,” Tess Koman suggested in Cosmopolitan.
The cookie, which is selling for about $4, weighs a full pound. Trader Joe’s claims that will serve 10 people, but Ellie Conley of Spoon University is convinced one person could finish it on their own.
“You can do it,” Conley wrote. “I have faith.”
Better yet, top it with some ice cream and share it with your sweetheart.
Trader Joe’s is not shy when describing the dessert’s attributes.
“First, let it be known that this product is exactly as delicious as you hope and pray it will be when hearing its name...” the chain declares on its website.
The nearest Trader Joe’s to Wichita is in the Oklahoma City suburb of Nichols Hills, about 150 miles away. A jaunt to Leawood will take just a bit longer.
Think of it as time to work up your appetite.
