The plaque signified Wichita’s birthplace. Now it’s gone.

It stood tall and proud for 25 years marking the beginning of Wichita.
But someone decided to steal the Munger House historical plaque sometime within the last week, leaving Wichita’s birthplace empty, said Jason Karber of the Historic Midtown Citizens Association.
The Munger House is considered the first house that was built in the city. It was constructed of cottonwood trees that were pulled from an island on the Arkansas River. Built in 1868 by Darius Munger, a founding father of Wichita, it stood near the 9th and Waco intersection.
Soon after the house was finished, settlers built a trading post there. By 1870, more structures had been erected, and Wichita began forming its roots.
The house is no longer there. It was moved to the Old Cowtown Museum. But Wichita’s Historic Preservation Board put a bronze plaque in its place in 1993.
“Munger laid the foundation when he filed for a 160-acre land grant on the southwest corner of 9th and Waco after congress, by joint resolution, opened the Osage Country for homesteading,” the plaque read.
Karber hopes it can be found.
“(The marker) helps connect our citizens to our history,” he said. “No one is going to live or die based on (its return), but I think it’s valuable for people to understand our roots and experience where it all happened.”
He said police reports have been filed and nearby surveillance footage will be reviewed for clues. The Munger House marker isn’t the only one that has gone missing. On Saturday, Karber said the plaque near the Murdock Street bridge entering Riverside Park from downtown is also gone.
That plaque also represents some of Wichita’s beginnings. The marker says that about 1,500 Wichita Indians favoring the Union returned to their ancestral lands in 1864 and settled along the Little Arkansas River. The area offered protection from tribes sympathetic to the Confederate cause until the Civil War ended.
Karber has some thoughts on why the plaques were removed.
“It is likely these were stolen for recycle value that is a small fraction of the replacement cost of the plaque,” Karber said. “If we find that one of our local recyclers purchased this, they will be held accountable as well.”
