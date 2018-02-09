Former Sedgwick County commissioner launches campaign to get his old job back

Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Skelton wants his old job back and has declared his candidacy to retake the seat held by his successor, Jim Howell
Skelton served a four-year term on the commission, but decided not to seek re-election in 2014, citing health issues from a leg injury that he says have now been resolved.
Skelton endorsed former Derby Mayor Dion Avello as his replacement, but Avello lost to Howell, a former state representative. Avello is now Skelton’s campaign treasurer.
City-county relations are at the top of Skelton’s issue list. He served six years on the Wichita City Council before joining the commission and said he wants to consolidate more services to minimize city-county duplication.
“Road and bridge maintenance, public building maintenance, and health and environment are areas that should be on the table for discussion,” he said. “This type of partnership is also essential for maintaining and funding regional highway and interchange improvements in a timely manner.”
Skelton is running in District 5, which includes Derby, Mulvane, part of southeastern Wichita and the unincorporated community of Oaklawn.
In his campaign announcement, Skelton cited several projects he worked on as a commissioner and others as a council member, including:
▪ Reconstruction of the I-135 and 47th Street South interchange.
▪ Funding for the elephant exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
▪ Development of a mental health pod at the jail.
▪ Consolidation of the city and county code enforcement departments.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
