North High
Expect to see more police, security at North High Thursday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 07, 2018 08:40 PM

North High will have an increased police and security presence at the school Thursday after a threat was found in the school, officials said.

The threat was written in a bathroom stall, said Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for USD 259.

“While the message was not specific, there will be an increased police and security presence at the school tomorrow (Thursday) while the investigation continues into who wrote it,” Arensman said in an e-mail response to questions.

No changes in classes or activities are planned at North on Thursday, she said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

