Expect to see more police, security at North High Thursday

North High will have an increased police and security presence at the school Thursday after a threat was found in the school, officials said.
The threat was written in a bathroom stall, said Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for USD 259.
“While the message was not specific, there will be an increased police and security presence at the school tomorrow (Thursday) while the investigation continues into who wrote it,” Arensman said in an e-mail response to questions.
Nrth student's and parents, found threatening graffiti on toilet stall this afternoon. I'm "not scared" - but I assure you we take all threats seriously and we will have an increased police and security presence on campus tomorrow morning. C u in the morning. Padgett— Sherman Padgett (@MrNorthHigh) February 8, 2018
No changes in classes or activities are planned at North on Thursday, she said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437
