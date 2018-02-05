More Videos

Watch Kansas Trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance rants 0:47

Watch Kansas Trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance rants

Pause
Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery 2:21

Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery

Wichita woman dies in house fire 0:48

Wichita woman dies in house fire

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:58

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners 0:29

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers 1:56

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers

What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:28

Four armed men rob Wichita store

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic 1:21

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic

Kansas Trooper Ben Gardner explains how to use entrance ramps in a viral Facebook video. The video has gotten more than a million views. Kansas Highway Patrol aggregated by Candi Bolden
Kansas Trooper Ben Gardner explains how to use entrance ramps in a viral Facebook video. The video has gotten more than a million views. Kansas Highway Patrol aggregated by Candi Bolden

Local

Kansas trooper wants you to accelerate when doing this, video shows

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 05, 2018 02:57 PM

“It’s called an acceleration lane, people. When you get into the interstate, you got to accelerate ... ”

That message from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardener — @TrooperBenKHP — has been seen by more than 1.1 million people in a video that has gone nationwide on Facebook and Twitter. The video is complete with hand motions signifying how to speed up and merge.

“An acceleration lane is an auxiliary or speed change lane that allows vehicles to accelerate to highway speeds before entering the through-traffic lanes of a highway,” according to the U.S. Department of Transporation.

In other words, if the speed limit on the highway is 60 mph, you should be going 60 mph by the time you merge from the acceleration lane to the highway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“ ... you got to accelerate to be at the same speed that people are traveling on the interstate,” Gardener said in the video.

So, drivers should not be merging onto the interstate if only going 45 mph when the speed limit is 60 mph — especially if you would be cutting in front of a driver who is going the speed limit.

That advice resonated with many tweeters.

“It amazes me how people think they have the right of Way while going 45mph then ‘merging’ in front of a semi going 70-75 mph,” one person wrote. “ ... Don’t cut people off...ESPECIALLY a semi!!! Some people have zero common sense.”

Another called those who fail to get up to speed his biggest pet peeve.

“Preach it!!!!” he wrote. “Nothing that aggravates me more is being behind someone when you can’t increase your speed too. Makes me wish I had a monster truck ha!”

But of course, the acceleration lane does not give you the right to drive as fast as you can before merging.

“I’m not telling you to jack up your speed and go way above the speed limit — don’t do that,” Gardener said. “I need you to be going the speed limits as you merge into traffic because it totally jacks everybody up that’s in the lanes traveling down the road.”

Trooper Ben has been known for his constant reminders to #BuckleUp, #DriveSober and #SlowDown. He has more than 37,600 followers and was named the Best International Account in the Police Twitter Awards last year.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch Kansas Trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance rants 0:47

Watch Kansas Trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance rants

Pause
Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery 2:21

Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery

Wichita woman dies in house fire 0:48

Wichita woman dies in house fire

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:58

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners 0:29

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers 1:56

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers

What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:28

Four armed men rob Wichita store

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic 1:21

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic

Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery

View More Video