More Videos

Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery 2:21

Police say weekend robberies may be related to Monday morning robbery

Pause
Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:58

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners 0:29

Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers 1:56

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers

What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:28

Four armed men rob Wichita store

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic 1:21

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic

How can a chemical increase cancer risk? 0:54

How can a chemical increase cancer risk?

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

Wichita woman dies in house fire

Wichita Fire Department aggregated by Candi Bolden
Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Local

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)