UPDATE: Teenage girl killed in collision near Towanda

A teenage girl from Towanda was killed in a collision in Butler County Friday night, authorities said.
The collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio Street and K-254 about a mile east of Towanda, Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said. A sheriff’s deputy parked north of that intersection witnessed the incident.
A 17-year-old girl from Towanda was driving west on K-254 when she turned south at Ohio into the path of a Tundra pickup coming east on K-254, Herzet said. The Tundra hit the girl’s red Honda on the passenger side and she was thrown from her car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Herzet said.
Never miss a local story.
“The impact was so severe, the pickup went almost clear through the car,” Herzet said.
An El Dorado man was driving the Tundra with his 1-year-old child in a car safety seat in the back behind the driver. He declined medical treatment at the scene, Herzet said, but he was making arrangements to be taken to a hospital by private vehicle so he and his child could be evaluated.
The Towanda girl’s name is being withheld pending the notification of relatives.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments