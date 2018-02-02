More Videos

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers 1:56

Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers

Pause
What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:28

Four armed men rob Wichita store

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic 1:21

Wichita police putting up the kickstand on a new tool to enforce traffic

How can a chemical increase cancer risk? 0:54

How can a chemical increase cancer risk?

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground 0:38

Purse thief dragged a 77-year-old woman with his car until she was thrown to the ground

See more than 40 years of Riverfest posters 1:40

See more than 40 years of Riverfest posters

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet 1:44

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday 0:48

Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday

Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire 1:03

Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire

Watch Puppies predict Super Bowl winners

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Local

Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet

Wichita defense attorney Charley O'Hara recounts Monday what he saw on a police officer's body cam video of an incident last month. O'Hara viewed the video of a police officer shooting at a dog Dec. 30, 2017, with a room full of children. O'Hara described how the officer took aim at the dog within just feet of a 9-year-old girl that was struck in the head by bullet fragments. Though the video has not been released to the public, O'Hara viewed the video with family members. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Firefighters respond to apartment fire

Local

Firefighters respond to apartment fire

Firefighters were called to a fire in a duplex in the 1600 block of east Jump Street on Friday afternoon. When they entered the structure, they found a person quickly got them out. The male victim was transported code red in critical condition with smoke inhalation and minor burns. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)