Wichita’s first n-bomb death was after party hosted by Newman students

Lois Gelonek said that a college Halloween party on the night of Oct. 28 was the first time her 20-year-old daughter had ever tried a designer drug.
It also was the last.
Griffin Cruise was a bright, happy woman who loved sketching, music and spending time with family and friends. Her smile was so infectious, customers asked for her by name at the Wichita Starbucks where she worked as a barista. Homeschooled when she was young, she dreamed of traveling and wanted to get married eventually.
She wasn’t a regular drug user, her mother said.
Never miss a local story.
But on occasion – like many teens and young adults – Griffin would take part in recreational drug use at a party or with a friend, her mother said. Like a lot of kids, she was raised to say no to drugs and “to make better choices,” Gelonek said.
“But every person her age is being tempted.”
Before that night three months ago, the temptation had been marijuana.
But during the Halloween party, which was held at a house near Newman University, Griffin snorted a white powder.
She was found dead in her truck the next morning, still dressed in a Harley Quinn costume.
Tests later showed the substance was 25I-NBOMe — a relatively new synthetic drug known on the streets as n-bomb, smiles and legal acid.
Her autopsy report lists intoxication with it as Griffin’s cause of death.
Now her loved ones want the public to know that the drug is being used in Wichita including at the college party Griffin attended.
They hope the warning will save other teens and young adults from the same fate.
“If Griffin took it at that party, other people were taking it,” Gelonek said. “But their parents do not know because they didn’t end up dead or in the hospital.”
First death in Sedgwick County
Griffin’s death is the first related to n-bomb in Sedgwick County – and likely the first in Kansas, according to Timothy Rohrig, director of the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.
Nationwide, at least 19 other deaths have been attributed to n-bomb use, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. All of those victims were between the ages of 15 and 29.
N-bombs are a white powder that can be taken in several ways including ingesting or snorting. Sometimes it’s mixed with a liquid and dropped on blotter paper, similar to LSD, then swallowed.
Originally created to aid research of serotonin receptors in non-human mammal brains, n-bombs started showing up for sale online in 2010.
It’s often marketed as a legal alternative to illicit drugs even though it was permanently placed on the U.S. list of Schedule 1 drugs in 2016. Such drugs are thought to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical treatment use.
Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, said n-bomb drugs, which have at least three different formulations, are “created with the specific intent of circumventing existing drug laws” by slightly altering the molecular structure of a controlled substance.
Its stimulant and hallucinogenic effects proved appealing to teens and young adults looking for a once-legal and accessible party drug.
The first time U.S. law enforcement encountered n-bomb was in Milwaukee, Wisc., in 2011, according to the DEA.
It showed up in Sedgwick County a few years ago, Rohrig said.
Law enforcement agencies have brought the forensic science center a handful of drug samples that turned out to be n-bomb, he said. Griffin is the first fatality, he said.
The KBI’s labs have seen n-bomb 30 times, Underwood said.
Across the U.S., n-bombs showed up in less than 1 percent of the more than 1.5 million drug reports identified by state and local forensics labs in 2016, DEA spokeswoman Katherine Pfaff said. Reported cases have declined since 2013, she added.
Rohrig says its usage hasn’t reached epidemic levels in Sedgwick County – and he doesn’t expect it to, at least within the next year.
Part of that is because other drugs, like opiates and heroin, are easier to get or make, he said.
But n-bomb is concerning because people think its safer to use than the better known drugs like Ecstasy or LSD.
“Even though people try to sell it as legal LSD, it is not a safe drug,” Rohrig said. “It’s quite frankly very dangerous.”
‘She paid the ultimate price’
Wichita police last month said that Griffin’s death remains under investigation. She was found alone, slumped over and unconscious in the driver’s seat of her truck the morning after the party. Rescue personnel declared her dead six minutes after dispatchers got the 911 call.
Her truck was parked in a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Topeka across the street from a house where she had been the night before.
The party she attended had been hosted by Newman University students at an off-campus house. Immediately after Griffin’s body was discovered, the university temporarily suspended three student baseball players from sports activities, saying it was waiting for additional information from police. Griffin was not a Newman student. But the university at the time released a statement saying the Newman community was “saddened by the young woman’s death and are praying for her and her family.”
The baseball players’ suspensions for violating team rules have since been lifted and the baseball players were allowed to participate in sports after the winter break, Newman’s director of university relations Clark Schafer said Thursday.
Newman is a private Catholic university in Wichita that has about 1,700 graduate and undergraduate students.
At first authorities weren’t sure what killed Griffin. They called her death suspicious – she had no obvious signs of trauma to her body – and asked for the public to call or send in tips about what happened.
But her autopsy report points to n-bomb as the cause.
She was seen snorting a white, crystalline substance sometime late on Oct. 28 or early on Oct. 29 while she was at the party and left with a friend “after she began ‘freaking out’ reportedly due to sensory overload,” the report says.
Gelonek says her daughter “wasn’t out looking for drugs” that night. “She was at a party, and it was there.”
She still doesn’t know who gave it to Griffin. “She paid the ultimate price,” Gelonek said.
To Gelonek one of the worst parts about Griffin’s death is knowing that people saw her daughter in distress and didn’t call for help.
She wonders whether Griffin would have survived if someone had dialed 911 immediately.
“If a drug makes you not care about other people then tell me, please: What makes it worth doing?” she said.
‘Anybody’s son or daughter’
Gelonek sat in her south Wichita home on a recent afternoon and flipped through photos in a decorated package she calls “Griffin’s box.” Gelonek thought about the last time she saw her daughter.
On a whim, she had stopped by the Starbucks at 21st and Amidon where Griffin worked.
Griffin was there, but wasn’t on duty. She was just using the store’s WiFi. So Gelonek chatted with her for a while.
It was about a week before Griffin died.
“Our relationship was the best – just what a mom dreams of. Communication and her willingness to spend time with me,” Gelonek said.
She described that last meeting as precious. “Just sweet, sweet, sweet.”
“It could have be anybody’s son or daughter that is a good kid who died,” Gelonek said. “I mean, Griffin was a musician, an artist and an athlete.
“It could have been any one of them, and it only takes one time.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments