Morning tornado sirens in Sedgwick County were an accident

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:40 See more than 40 years of Riverfest posters Pause 1:44 Defense attorney describes scene as child was struck by officers bullet 0:48 Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday 1:03 Chief Snow discusses fatal Wichita fire 1:25 Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks? 1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 0:55 Firefighters respond to apartment fire 2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:38 Watch sloths enjoy snack time at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

There are two different sirens for air attacks and tornadoes.(Photo by Brian Corn) Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

There are two different sirens for air attacks and tornadoes.(Photo by Brian Corn) Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com