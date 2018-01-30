Where does Wichita rank among the safest cities in Kansas?

Not first, not second, not third.
Last.
In a list of 27 Kansas cities with a population of at least 10,000, Wichita was ranked as the 27th safest city in Kansas.
That’s according to a study completed by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a national trade association made up of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the U.S.
Never miss a local story.
The association reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics, population data and internal research to find the safest cities in Kansas. Cities that did not submit a crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10,000 were excluded.
“Kansas’ less-than-impressive crime figures might be a little surprising considering Kansas’ reputation for decency and modesty, though it isn’t close to matching the most crime plagued states,” the study said.
The Sunflower State has an average of about 5 violent crimes per 1,000 people and about 34 property crimes per 1,000 people, according to the study. Violent crimes include aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crimes include burglary, arson, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Wichita has an average of about 10 violent crimes per 1,000 people – double the state’s average – and an average of 54 property crime crimes per 1,000 people.
According to 2016 FBI data, there’s one violent crime per 95 people in Wichita.
Here are the top 10 safest cities in Kansas, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security:
1. Prairie Village
2. Leawood
3. Lansing
4. Andover
5. Overland Park
6. Olathe
7. Lenexa
8. Shawnee
9. Derby
10. Emporia
For more information on the study, visit https://www.alarms.org/safest-cities-in-kansas-2018/.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments