Police: Skimmer found on downtown convenience store ATM

If you used the ATM at one downtown Quik Trip recently, watch your credit card and bank statements closely.
A skimmer was found on the ATM at the QT at 1010 E. Douglas, next to Washington, Wichita police announced on Twitter Friday night.
On 1/26/2018 WPD officers collected an electronic skimming device which was found on the ATM machine at the Quik Trip (QT) located at 1010 E Douglas. Citizens who have used this machine recently are encouraged to check credit/bank statements for fraudulent activity. pic.twitter.com/ojPa2JckzZ— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 27, 2018
“Citizens who have used this machine recently are encouraged to check credit/bank statements for fraudulent activity,” the tweet warned.
Never miss a local story.
A customer found the skimmer Friday, police said.
“The device is sophisticated and was hidden in plain view on the machine itself,” the tweet stated.
Anyone who used that ATM should monitor their accounts for fraudulent activity, police said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments