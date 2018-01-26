Local

Police: Skimmer found on downtown convenience store ATM

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 26, 2018 08:51 PM

If you used the ATM at one downtown Quik Trip recently, watch your credit card and bank statements closely.

A skimmer was found on the ATM at the QT at 1010 E. Douglas, next to Washington, Wichita police announced on Twitter Friday night.

“Citizens who have used this machine recently are encouraged to check credit/bank statements for fraudulent activity,” the tweet warned.

A customer found the skimmer Friday, police said.

“The device is sophisticated and was hidden in plain view on the machine itself,” the tweet stated.

Anyone who used that ATM should monitor their accounts for fraudulent activity, police said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

