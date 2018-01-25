Old Cowtown Museum Courtesy photo
Local

The child took something from the museum, but ended up doing the right thing

By Beccy Tanner

January 25, 2018 02:10 PM

Oh the gnawing angst of guilt.

This week, Jacky Goerzen received a note in the mail – along with $4 in cash.

The letter was addressed simply – to “Cowtown Musam,” 1865 Museum Blvd. Wichita.

Dear Cowtown,” it began.

As director of Old Cowtown Museum, Goerzen always receives letters from the public. But this one stole her heart.

“I have taken an item from you. I feel really bad and I’m really sorry,” the note continued. “Here is the money with a little extra to pay for the item. I am deeply sorry.”

Quite frankly, Goerzen said, the writer had her at “Cowtown Musam.”

But it was the P.S. in the note that really got her.

“I am in one person in third grade ... that doesn’t want to be arrested or put in jail.”

There was no return address, no signature. No hint if the letter writer was a boy or girl or even what the item was that was taken.

“I just feel like I want to hug the little kid and tell them that it’s okay, everyone makes mistakes. You just need to learn from them,” Goerzen said.

She said that over the years people have returned other small items. Once the museum received a bead that someone had taken out of a cabin.

Still, she said, the museum complex does have security – cameras and staff to try to keep an eye on things.

The thought is what counts with this letter writer. Goerzen said she thinks this third-grader is now on the straight and narrow path.

“I think it shows this little one has a good conscience,” she said. “I know from the perspective of my kids, if they even think they have done something wrong, they burst into tears.”

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

