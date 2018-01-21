A 17-year-old girl passenger died in a fatal crash on I-135 near Harry in Wichita on Sunday morning. The driver, also 17, was taken to the hospital.
A 17-year-old girl passenger died in a fatal crash on I-135 near Harry in Wichita on Sunday morning. The driver, also 17, was taken to the hospital.

17-year-old girl passenger dies in Wichita crash; driver taken to hospital

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 21, 2018 02:15 PM

A 17-year-old girl died in a fatal crash on I-135, near Harry, in Wichita at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Diana Lopez, of Park City, was a passenger in a 2000 Honda CR-V heading northbound when the SUV lost control and crashed into a concrete wall. The SUV overturned and she was thrown out, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Lopez was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Wichita, was taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

