Watch Tanganyika’s cheetah cubs cuddle and chase in this new live stream

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 21, 2018 08:32 AM

In one minute, you can watch three cheetah cubs chase each other around the nursery.

Just a minute later, you might see the cubs curl up to cuddle in their blankets.

And you can do so from the comfort of your home.

This live, real-time view of Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s newest cheetah cubs is thanks to a new web cam in the nursery. This is the park’s first web cam, and the park may move it around the park or add new cameras to different exhibits.

The cubs were born in 2017 and are the wildlife park’s second litter of cheetah cubs.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 South Hawkins in Goddard, is closed for the winter, but it will reopen to the public in March.

To watch the live stream, visit https://www.twpark.com/webcams.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

