More Videos

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center 1:08

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Kansas bookstore is 125 years old 1:13

Kansas bookstore is 125 years old

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January 1:12

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder 0:53

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

  • Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

    Workers installed new signage atop Wichita’s Garvey Center on Thursday afternoon. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 18, 2018)

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Workers installed new signage atop Wichita’s Garvey Center on Thursday afternoon. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 18, 2018)
theying@wichitaeagle.com
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Carrie Rengers

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Restaurant News & Reviews

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

What happens at a blow-dry bar?

Carrie Rengers

What happens at a blow-dry bar?

Kalene Smith’s new blow-dry bar, Tousled, is now open at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. Tousled blow-dry expert Danielle Fischer demonstrates on Smith’s sister, Emily Combs. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle