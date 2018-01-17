Local

One killed, one injured in crash east of Derby

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 17, 2018 10:33 PM

One person has died and another was critically injured in a crash east of Derby Wednesday night, authorities said.

A vehicle struck a tree near 79th Street South and 127th Street East about four miles east of Derby, fire department officials said. Two people were pinned in the wreckage for a while before being extricated and transported to a Wichita hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 p.m. en route to the hospital.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

