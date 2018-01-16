Sumner County deputy injured in crash on K-15

A Sumner County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a rollover crash on K-15 south of Mulvane Tuesday night, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. about a mile south of Mulvane, a Sumner County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The circumstances of the crash were not clear in the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials said.
The deputy was pinned in the wreckage for a while before being freed and taken to a Wichita hospital, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. An initial assessment indicated his injuries were not critical.
