    Firefighters work to open doors at Fleet Maintenance Inc. in southwest Wichita on Monday.

Local

Natural gas leak caused fire at truck maintenance business, official says

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 16, 2018 12:22 PM

A leak on a big rig that ran on natural gas caused a fire with over $2 million in damage at a truck maintenance facility in southwest Wichita on Monday, fire officials said.

A fire at Fleet Maintenance Inc. in the 3700 block of West 30th Street South caused $1.5 million in damage to the building and $750,000 of losses in building contents, Wichita fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said on Tuesday.

Employees were doing mechanical work on a tractor-trailer truck fueled by compressed natural gas when a gas leak reached a heater inside the building and started the fire, Ocadiz said.

“The employees were in working on some vehicles at the time and then they heard a big boom and an immediate fire,” Wichita fire Chief Tammy Snow said on Monday.

Three employees were injured, with two treated at the scene by paramedics and one taken to a hospital, Snow said. Two employees were treated for burns while the third had unknown injuries, Ocadiz said. It is not known where the employees were when the fire started.

Owner Stan Furgason said on Monday that what mattered was all the employees and his dogs survived the fire. The company, which fixes large trucks and semis, employs 22, but not all worked on Monday, Furgason said.

Ocadiz said firefighters were called at 2:39 p.m. and saw heavy smoke about a quarter-mile before arriving at the scene. Snow said the fire was mostly out by 4 p.m. with firefighters still working on hot spots.

With temperatures in the teens, firefighters rotated battling the fire with stints in a bus in order to stay warm.

The building’s structural integrity became a safety concern as part of the building collapsed toward the end of the fire, but no one was injured in the collapse, Ocadiz said.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

