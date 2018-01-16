Love it or hate it, the geese are here to stay in Wichita’s welcoming environment

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

Local civil rights attorney and congressional candidate James Thompson spoke before the Wichita City Council on Tuesday and used national statistics to point out that the number of police shootings in Wichita is abnormally high and that funding for officer training and staffing is too low. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 16, 2018)