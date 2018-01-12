.
Local

Kansas woman dies after being hit by her own car

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 08:11 AM

A 22-year-old Olathe woman died when she was hit by her own car after it had been struck by an another driver.

Kendyl Walter had been involved in an accident on I-35 southbound in Olathe just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Her car was left disabled in the fourth lane of the interstate after the wreck, and she got out of the car, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A van driven by a 59-year-old Overland Park man was also southbound, and said he didn’t see Walter’s stopped car. He rear-ended the car, causing it to spin and hit Walter while she was standing in the road, the report says.

She died on the scene, the report says.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

