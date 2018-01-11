House fire that killed pets caused by electrical malfunction, official says

A northwest Wichita house fire that killed several pets started from an electrical malfunction in an attached garage, Wichita fire officials said Thursday.
Lt. Jose Ocadiz said two residents were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries after some kind of electrical malfunction started the fire in the 400 block of North Pamela, near Central and Tyler, at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Lane Pearman said several small explosions erupted in the garage, which is common due to what is typically stored in garages.
James George, the father of one of the residents, said several pets died in the blaze. He lives across the street from the house. A pug named Millie and a Yorkie mix named Rags died. A pug named Minnie survived.
Pearman estimated 10 pets lived in the house, including the three dogs and several cats. George said he saw emergency responders put an oxygen mask on a cat who made it out of the home.
Pearman said the home was a total loss, with a preliminary estimate of around $150,000 in damage.
