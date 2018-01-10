Vatterott College in Wichita to close

Vatterott College’s Wichita campus will close in June.
The college, located at 8853 E. 37th St. North, currently has 19 enrolled students, and all will graduate by the time the college closes this summer, according to a release.
Vatterott currently employs five full-time and four part-time staff and instructors at the Wichita campus.
The trade school provided courses in areas including technology, medicine and the automotive industry.
This announcement comes after Education Corporation of America acquired certain campuses of Vatterott Educational Centers. That transaction is expected to close in early 2018.
