One person died in a wreck on the turnpike overnight, dispatch says

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 10, 2018 06:24 AM

One person died in a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike overnight Wednesday, according to a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor.

The wreck was reported at 1:31 a.m. near the Haysville/Derby toll exit. All northbound traffic was diverted at the exit, according to a tweet from the Kansas Turnpike.

All the lanes were reopened at about 6 a.m.

The wreck happened when a 41-year-old man attempted to turn through a barrier wall and was hit by northbound car driven by a 50-year-old Topeka man, according to a report from the Kansas Turnpike.

The report says the man who turned, Robert R. Tanner, of Wichita, was killed.

