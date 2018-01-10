One person died in a wreck on the turnpike overnight, dispatch says

One person died in a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike overnight Wednesday, according to a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor.
The wreck was reported at 1:31 a.m. near the Haysville/Derby toll exit. All northbound traffic was diverted at the exit, according to a tweet from the Kansas Turnpike.
All the lanes were reopened at about 6 a.m.
The wreck happened when a 41-year-old man attempted to turn through a barrier wall and was hit by northbound car driven by a 50-year-old Topeka man, according to a report from the Kansas Turnpike.
The report says the man who turned, Robert R. Tanner, of Wichita, was killed.
KTA Alert: Due to a crash NB on I35 the Turnpike south of Wichita, all NB traffic must exit at MP 39, the Haysville/Derby exit.— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) January 10, 2018
