Three hurt in collision just west of Douglass

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 08:57 PM

One person was flown to Wichita by medical helicopter after a three-vehicle collision in Butler County Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. at SW 210th and SW Adams Road just west of Douglass, a Butler County emergency dispatch supervisor said. A car lost control, swerved and was struck by two other vehicles.

One person was flown by EagleMed to Wesley Medical Center with critical injuries, the supervisor said. Two others were taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with injuries that were less serious.

Investigators weren’t sure yet why the first car crossed the center line.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

