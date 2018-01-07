The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of N. Lorraine on Sunday.
Local

Fire damage ‘pretty severe’ at northeast Wichita house, battalion chief says

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 07, 2018 03:15 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The fire damage to a northeast Wichita house is “pretty severe,” said Doug Winter, Wichita Fire Department’ battalion chief.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 1300 block of N. Lorraine, near E. 13th St. and N. Hillside, just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived.

Winter said nobody was in the home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Winter said he could not yet say where in the house the fire originated.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

