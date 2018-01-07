Fire damage ‘pretty severe’ at northeast Wichita house, battalion chief says

The fire damage to a northeast Wichita house is “pretty severe,” said Doug Winter, Wichita Fire Department’ battalion chief.
The Wichita Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 1300 block of N. Lorraine, near E. 13th St. and N. Hillside, just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
.@WichitaFireDept continues to spray the house in 1300 block of N. Lorraine. #ICTfire @kansasdotcom pic.twitter.com/50RHvVGOGQ— Kaitlyn Alanis (@KaitlynAlanis) January 7, 2018
Fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived.
Working house fire E 13th St and N Lorraine Ave. Fire visible on arrival. Watch for fire units in area of 13th/Hillside. #icttraffic #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 7, 2018
Winter said nobody was in the home when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Winter said he could not yet say where in the house the fire originated.
.@WichitaFireDept sprays water toward upper-level of house. #ICTfire @kansasdotcom pic.twitter.com/JOzpKw0qSB— Kaitlyn Alanis (@KaitlynAlanis) January 7, 2018
