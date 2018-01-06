After burglar strikes, officers rescue Christmas for single mother and her 7 children

More Videos 1:54 Police director says suspect who shot an officer turned himself in Pause 7:32 Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 1:20 Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:28 Detour routes during Kellogg/I-235 shutdown 1:36 Southeast moves tied atop City League 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 1:06 Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Patrol North officers battle the burglar who tried to steal Christmas When Patrol North officer Kasey Weidner responded to a burglary call at Flavia Gallegos’ home and found out that all her Christmas presents were stolen while Gallegos visited her husband in Mexico she knew she had to do something. With the help of her fellow officers at Patrol North they were able to raise money to help the Gallegos have the Christmas a burglar tried to steal. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) When Patrol North officer Kasey Weidner responded to a burglary call at Flavia Gallegos’ home and found out that all her Christmas presents were stolen while Gallegos visited her husband in Mexico she knew she had to do something. With the help of her fellow officers at Patrol North they were able to raise money to help the Gallegos have the Christmas a burglar tried to steal. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

