Pioneer in Wichita’s African American community taught at North, led construction firm

Lorenza Breckenridge Sr. was a unconventional mid-20th century pioneer in Wichita’s African American community.
Mr. Breckenridge carved out a career first as a teacher — one of the first African Americans to teach at North High School — and later by starting his own construction company.
“He was one of the early pioneers,” said Charles McAfee, noted Wichita architect. “His construction company lasted for years and that says something. He was a very quiet, dignified man.”
Mr. Breckenridge died Tuesday. He was 86 years old.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 N Ohio Ave. A family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church.
Lorenza Orrin Breckenridge was born Jan. 12, 1931 in Geary, Oklahoma. He grew up in Slick and was a 1949 graduate of Barstow High School in Barstow, Oklahoma.
He attended Langston University, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in vocational technical agriculture.
While at Langston, he met his wife, Nancy Clemens from Ardmore. They were married on July 26, 1953.
Mr. Breckenridge began his teaching career in Boswell, Oklahoma, and remained there until 1958 when Oklahoma schools were integrated. However, some of the African American teachers were not rehired to teach in high schools, his daughter-in-law Carla Breckenridge said. Those teachers could teach elementary school but not high school.
That’s when the Breckenridges moved to Wichita, hoping for employment.
In 1961, Mr. Breckenridge began teaching biology at North High School, then continued to do so until 1978. In 1965, he received his master’s degree from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia.
Dr. Marty Langhoffer, a veterinarian in South Bend, Ind., was one of his students during those early years and has told the Breckenridge family many times how their father and grandfather encouraged him to complete high school and go to college.
“He was a man of great wisdom,” Langhoffer said. “He was an advocate to those who were wronged. He was a man of encouragement and was disappointed if you couldn’t see the value of hard work and being loyal to the people who were your supervisors. He attended all my graduations — high school, college and when I got my doctorate. He encouraged me to do the best I could and make a difference.
“He mentored many people.”
During the summers when he wasn’t teaching, Mr. Breckenridge built the family home. When people saw how it turned out, they began asking him to do construction projects. His business grew.
The Breckenridge Construction Company was started in 1971 as a commercial construction business. The company contracted private and federal work throughout Wichita and Kansas. Projects included several Wichita schools, the Maya Angelou library and the addition on the Robert J. Dole Veterans Administration Hospital.
“In the African American community, he was prominent and very influential,” Carla Breckenridge said. “He generously supported organizations and individuals.”
Groups and causes he supported included the NAACP, Urban League, Boys and Girls Clubs, the Food Bank.
Mr. Breckenridge was a lifelong member of Kappa Alpha Psi, an international men’s service organization. He and his wife were also members of the Golden Agers Club and traveled the nation extensively on trips.
In 2010, Mr. Breckenridge was presented the Wichita Branch NAACP Legacy Award.
He was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Bus Driver, church trustee and deacon.
Mr. Breckenridge is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy E. Breckenridge; his children: Charlie Alfred Breckenridge Wilson, Dallas; Lorraine E. Breckenridge-Sterling (Leroy), Houston; Loranda E. “Doc” Breckenridge Weikel (Robert), Houston; Lorenza O. Breckenridge Jr. (Carla), Wichita; Loren E. Breckenridge (Rrachelle), Overland Park; and 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lincoln Breckenridge (Hattice) and Larry Breckenridge, both of Bristow, Oklahoma; Lilburn Breckenridge, Tulsa; sisters: Florence Breckenridge Faulkner, Tulsa; Juanita Diane Breckenridge, Dallas,;and Mary Johnson-Oliver, Denver.
