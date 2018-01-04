The 2017 Difference Maker winners, from left: Lori Barnes, Alicia Villa, Alisha English- Harris, Karen Schmidt, Turquoise Thomas-Morales and Amber Beck.
Local

Know anyone who makes a difference in the community? Nominate them for an award

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 04:10 PM

If you know any people or organizations who contribute to the greater Wichita community, time is running out to nominate them for a Difference Makers Award.

Awards go to individuals, businesses, nonprofits and students who make a positive difference in their community through volunteering, initiatives and other means.

Recommendations can be submitted online at WichitaDifferenceMakers.com. Nominations close at noon Jan. 12.

Awards include The Murdock Award for Business; The Russ Meyer Award for Community Leadership; The Ivonne Goldstein Award for Community Volunteer; The Sr. Tarcisia Roths, ASC, Award for a Not-for-Profit; and The Brian Bergkamp Student Service Award.

Award winners will be recognized at a banquet at Newman University in February. Quiet Heroes Awards will also be presented to several individuals.

The Difference Makers for Wichita Awards were started by Newman University and The Wichita Eagle in 2016.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

