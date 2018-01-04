87-year-old woman in critical condition after crash near Central, West Street

A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in west Wichita left an 87-year-old woman in critical condition.
Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the crash at Central and Anna, near Central and West Street.
The collision happened when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent north on Anna, pulled onto Central and was struck by an eastbound 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by an 89-year-old man, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.
The woman’s car was then pushed onto westbound traffic and hit a second time by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 47-year-old woman.
Never miss a local story.
The man heading east on Central had the right of way, Davidson said.
The 87-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other two drivers had minor injuries.
Comments