Matthew Riggs, 1, who was reported missing with his mother earlier this week. They were located safe in Riley County on Wednesday. Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo

Missing mother, son found in Riley County

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 03, 2018 05:52 PM

A mother and her young son who were reported missing earlier this week have been found safe in northern Kansas, authorities say.

Samantha Riggs, 23, and her 1-year-old son, Matthew, were located in Riley County, Wichita police announced late Wednesday afternoon. Police have said that Samantha, who is mentally challenged and is not capable of taking care of her son without supervision, became upset at about 10 a.m. Sunday and walked away from her family home with her son.

A citizen gave them a ride to the QuikTrip at Pawnee and Meridian. Matthew was wearing only a pair of white pajamas with multicolored dinosaurs. The citizen returned to the convenience store with a child’s black Old Navy coat with a yellow stripe down each sleeve and gave it to the mother.

Riggs mentioned to the citizen that they were waiting for a ride to Manhattan. Additional details about where she and her son were found have not been released.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

