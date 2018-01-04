Kellogg freeway and I-235: You don’t want to go there this weekend

More Videos 2:24 Timeline of the fatal swatting call Pause 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:20 Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 0:39 Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 2:45 Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer 1:34 Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Building new bridges over Kellogg If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

