Headstones, veterans’ graves damaged in cemetery vandalism

Residents of the Richland Township were shocked Friday to find that someone had vandalized their cemetery overnight: knocking over 50-60 headstones, urinating on graves, shredding flowers and tearing emblems off of veterans’ graves.
They even took the cemetery’s American flag.
Jessica Williams said the sight was “just terrible” when she reached the cemetery, where her father Russell “Rusty” Shaw is buried.
“Every flower was taken out and thrown everywhere, there are gravestones knocked over all over the place,” Williams said. “All the veterans’ bronze stars are broken or pulled out and thrown across the field.”
The star had been pulled off her father’s grave too. A candle was toppled over by the headstone, scraps of broken ceramics and flowers scattered around.
“I was just so angry, disappointed,” Williams said. “It’s just devastating that people think this is OK in any way to disrespect people that have served our country.”
The township is between Douglass and Rose Hill. It’s not large, so Rick Morriss, township trustee, says it doesn’t have much money to repair the cemetery. Money will have to be taken from other areas such as road maintenance.
“We take great pride in keeping the cemetery where it’s presentable,” Morriss said. “There were some families out there yesterday and they were in tears. To have somebody come in and disrespect our dearly departed like that, it’s almost unthinkable. I can’t even wrap my mind around it.”
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating and that the perpetrators could be charged with desecration of a cemetery and criminal damages.
The township is still estimating the cost of the damage. Mary Staab, who helps care for the cemetery, said some of the tombstones dated back to the 1800s. Some headstones cost between $1,500 and $4,000, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-484-5924.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
