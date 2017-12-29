The weather this weekend will be suitable for river otters. Humans will find it uncomfortably cold.
The weather this weekend will be suitable for river otters. Humans will find it uncomfortably cold. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
The weather this weekend will be suitable for river otters. Humans will find it uncomfortably cold. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Local

New Year’s freezing forecast is predicted to be the coldest in 40-plus years

By Emily Wellborn

ewellborn@wichitaeagle.com

December 29, 2017 06:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

This New Year’s Eve will be dangerously cold.

Kansans can expect subzero temperatures over the weekend, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management wants to warn people about how hazardous these conditions can be.

“These temperatures and wind chills can be deadly if you’re inadequately prepared,” said Jonathan York, response and recovery branch director of the division in a press release.

Wind chills are expected to be as low as -10 degrees Sunday and Monday and remain below zero into Tuesday. Botanica has canceled the fireworks planned for New Year’s Even because of wind and low temperatures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Mother reacts to son's killing by police 1:54

Mother reacts to son's killing by police

Pause
Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:22

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

Marching band performs for mother receiving hospice care 1:27

Marching band performs for mother receiving hospice care

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say 2:18

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Awww, who could resist this face? 0:37

Awww, who could resist this face?

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • Watch: Boiling water turns to snow

    Weather Observer Adam Gill empties a tea pot of boiling water that instantly turns into snow in hurricane force winds and a temperature of negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit. (Video by Mount Washington Observatory)

Watch: Boiling water turns to snow

Weather Observer Adam Gill empties a tea pot of boiling water that instantly turns into snow in hurricane force winds and a temperature of negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit. (Video by Mount Washington Observatory)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Temperatures have not been this low on New Year’s Eve in Wichita since 1973, said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita. She said the frigid temperatures are caused by arctic air traveling from farther north than normal,

“It’ll be 10 degrees for Wichita and single digits for a chunk of the state and those are the highs,” she said.

The emergency management division said people should wear multiple thin layers instead of a few thick ones to stay better insulated, bring in outdoor pets or make sure they have insulated shelter and work outside only for short periods with a partner. Before traveling, check tire pressure and fluid levels.

Pearce recommended keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle in case you are stranded. This should include a first aid kit, jumper cables, non-perishable food, a tow rope or chain, and an ice scraper.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother reacts to son's killing by police 1:54

Mother reacts to son's killing by police

Pause
Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:22

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

Marching band performs for mother receiving hospice care 1:27

Marching band performs for mother receiving hospice care

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say 2:18

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Awww, who could resist this face? 0:37

Awww, who could resist this face?

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

  • 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

    During a police briefing at City Hall on Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston describes the events that led to the fatal shooting of Andrew Finch by a Wichita police officer. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Dec. 29, 2017)

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

View More Video