New Year’s freezing forecast is predicted to be the coldest in 40-plus years

This New Year’s Eve will be dangerously cold.
Kansans can expect subzero temperatures over the weekend, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management wants to warn people about how hazardous these conditions can be.
“These temperatures and wind chills can be deadly if you’re inadequately prepared,” said Jonathan York, response and recovery branch director of the division in a press release.
Wind chills are expected to be as low as -10 degrees Sunday and Monday and remain below zero into Tuesday. Botanica has canceled the fireworks planned for New Year’s Even because of wind and low temperatures.
Never miss a local story.
Temperatures have not been this low on New Year’s Eve in Wichita since 1973, said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita. She said the frigid temperatures are caused by arctic air traveling from farther north than normal,
“It’ll be 10 degrees for Wichita and single digits for a chunk of the state and those are the highs,” she said.
The emergency management division said people should wear multiple thin layers instead of a few thick ones to stay better insulated, bring in outdoor pets or make sure they have insulated shelter and work outside only for short periods with a partner. Before traveling, check tire pressure and fluid levels.
Pearce recommended keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle in case you are stranded. This should include a first aid kit, jumper cables, non-perishable food, a tow rope or chain, and an ice scraper.
Comments