More Videos

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say 2:18

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Family and home important to promoted soldier 1:40

Family and home important to promoted soldier

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Where do New Year's traditions come from? 0:57

Where do New Year's traditions come from?

World Refugee Day 1:56

World Refugee Day

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

  • Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

    Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Local

A congressional candidate had a ride-along with police. Then things got exciting

By Emily Wellborn

ewellborn@wichitaeagle.com

December 28, 2017 06:38 PM

A congressional candidate who had planned on a five-hour ride-along with the Wichita Police Department ended up being part of police response to a high-speed chase in which shots were fired.

“It was coincidental that right before this all happened, I had made a note to the officer saying, ‘So are we going to see some action today?’ and I was kidding, obviously, and about ten minutes later this all started happening,” said Laura Lombard, a Democratic candidate in the Fourth Congressional District in south-central Kansas.

Lombard said she was riding with officer James Wannow heading east I-135 when the chase was called in around 10 a.m. Wednesday, after Elijah Martinez, 23 was reported to be stealing mail in a stolen vehicle with Katrina Thomas, 22. Martinez opened fire on police officers at the 700 block of North Gilda, police have said.

Lombard said Wannow immediately turned around after hearing the dispatch and headed west on Kellogg toward the original crime scene. They continued further west after dispatchers updated them on the chase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Police units, you could see them, they were coming from all over,” she said.

Lombard said they met up with the chase near Seneca and Maple. Since she was in the car, they pulled over onto a side street, just to be safe.

“He actually told me to get down,” Lombard said. The dispatcher had told them shots had been fired.

Lombard said Wannow ended up doing traffic control. Since they were some distance away, she did not see the arrest.

Lombard said she thought the department showed extraordinary professionalism and communication skills during the chase.

“The communication between the dispatcher and all of the different police units was really impressive to watch,” she said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say 2:18

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Family and home important to promoted soldier 1:40

Family and home important to promoted soldier

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Where do New Year's traditions come from? 0:57

Where do New Year's traditions come from?

World Refugee Day 1:56

World Refugee Day

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

  • Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

    Two police officers are on administrative leave and the suspect is the hospital after a man leads police on a high speed chase through west Wichita and gets in a shootout with police. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita man leads police on a chase through west Wichita, police say

View More Video