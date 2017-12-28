Boy who was hit by car ran into street, police say

A teenage boy who was hit by a car Wednesday ran in front of the vehicle, Wichita police said.
The 13-year-old was hit by a gold Honda Accord when he ran from north across Central near Fountain, between Hillside and Oliver, at around 2 p.m., Officer Paul Cruz said.
He was taken to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition, but is now in fair condition, Cruz said.
Dispatch traffic said the car was traveling at least 35 mph when it hit the boy, but the speed was not confirmed by police. The vehicle stopped nearly a block away from where it hit the boy.
There were no citations or charges against the driver, Cruz said.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
