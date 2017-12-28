Caleb Moraine, middle, is sworn in by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Evergreen Recreation Center. Moraine had always dreamed of being a police officer.
Caleb Moraine, middle, is sworn in by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Evergreen Recreation Center. Moraine had always dreamed of being a police officer. Travis Heying File photo
Caleb Moraine, middle, is sworn in by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Evergreen Recreation Center. Moraine had always dreamed of being a police officer. Travis Heying File photo

Local

Honorary police officer, firefighter who battled cancer dies Thursday

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 28, 2017 11:49 AM

A Wichita man who was dubbed an honorary Wichita police officer and firefighter earlier this year has died after a long battle with cancer.

“Our local honorary firefighter Caleb Moraine passed away this morning,” The Wichita Fire Department said on Facebook on Thursday. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. You will be deeply missed Caleb, but we are grateful that you are no longer in pain and no longer have to fight. RIP our friend.”

Moraine, 20, had wanted to be a police officer since he was 10.

On Nov. 8, the Wichita Police Department made his dream come true. He was given a uniform. A badge was pinned to his chest. And he rose out of his wheelchair, stood at attention, raised his right hand and repeated the oath new officers take.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That day, his mother, Renee Moraine, said Moraine was a fighter.

More Videos

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Family and home important to promoted soldier 1:40

Family and home important to promoted soldier

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer 1:52

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Drone helps police find missing woman 0:52

Drone helps police find missing woman

'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.'' 1:25

'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.''

  • Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

    Caleb Moraine's dream job is to be a police officer. On Wednesday, that dream became a reality when the 20-year-old, who has terminal bone cancer, was sworn in as a Wichita police officer by Chief Gordon Ramsay. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

Caleb Moraine's dream job is to be a police officer. On Wednesday, that dream became a reality when the 20-year-old, who has terminal bone cancer, was sworn in as a Wichita police officer by Chief Gordon Ramsay. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Travis Heying Kansas.com

Doctors discovered the cancer when Moraine was 16, after he had said his legs were bothering him. He had serious surgeries – including one to remove a large portion of his skull – and grueling chemotherapy regimens, but he remained upbeat, family said.

Two weeks before he was honored as a police officer, the family learned the cancer continued to grow. Chemotherapy wasn’t working.

At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, he died.

Members of the Wichita first responders community began sharing their condolences on Facebook.

“While we mourn the loss of our friend and family member, we are thankful for his rock solid faith and all that he taught us about life, love, bravery and perseverance,” the Sedgwick County EMS Employee Association said.

EagleMed LLC said Moraine was a “very special young man who fought cancer bravely and with great courage.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

Pause
Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Family and home important to promoted soldier 1:40

Family and home important to promoted soldier

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer 1:52

Cancer patient fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

Drone helps police find missing woman 0:52

Drone helps police find missing woman

'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.'' 1:25

'I hope people don't perceive this as 'Big Brother.''

  • Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

    Video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows three suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns from the Wilshire Gun club just an hour out from Kansas.

Security camera shows suspects stealing more than $13,000 worth of guns

View More Video