Honorary police officer, firefighter who battled cancer dies Thursday

A Wichita man who was dubbed an honorary Wichita police officer and firefighter earlier this year has died after a long battle with cancer.
“Our local honorary firefighter Caleb Moraine passed away this morning,” The Wichita Fire Department said on Facebook on Thursday. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. You will be deeply missed Caleb, but we are grateful that you are no longer in pain and no longer have to fight. RIP our friend.”
Moraine, 20, had wanted to be a police officer since he was 10.
On Nov. 8, the Wichita Police Department made his dream come true. He was given a uniform. A badge was pinned to his chest. And he rose out of his wheelchair, stood at attention, raised his right hand and repeated the oath new officers take.
That day, his mother, Renee Moraine, said Moraine was a fighter.
Doctors discovered the cancer when Moraine was 16, after he had said his legs were bothering him. He had serious surgeries – including one to remove a large portion of his skull – and grueling chemotherapy regimens, but he remained upbeat, family said.
Two weeks before he was honored as a police officer, the family learned the cancer continued to grow. Chemotherapy wasn’t working.
At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, he died.
Members of the Wichita first responders community began sharing their condolences on Facebook.
“While we mourn the loss of our friend and family member, we are thankful for his rock solid faith and all that he taught us about life, love, bravery and perseverance,” the Sedgwick County EMS Employee Association said.
EagleMed LLC said Moraine was a “very special young man who fought cancer bravely and with great courage.”
