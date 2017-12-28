Got a noise complaint on New Year’s Eve? Call this number – not 911

A non-emergency phone line will be available for New Year’s Eve-related nuisances, such as noise complaints, as an alternative to the 911 emergency line.
The phone line will be available from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 and is intended for incidents that are non-life- or property-threatening, such as loud parties or complaints about fireworks, according to a Sedgwick County news release.
The non-emergency phone number is 290-1011.
The line is meant to ensure that true emergency calls reach a call taker. The non-emergency line is activated in times of historically high call volumes to the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications, the news release said.
“This line helps our team answer and respond to the influx of emergent and non-emergent calls which come in on New Year’s Eve,” said Elora Forshee, emergency communications director, in the news release.
