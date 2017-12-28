Want to pay less to participate in River Run? Sign up before Sunday

The deadline to register for the River Run at a discounted price is approaching.
The River Run will take place June 2 on the second day of the annual Riverfest in downtown Wichita along the Arkansas River.
Those who register for the run before Sunday, Dec. 31, can avoid an online registration fee as well as pay a discounted early-bird price. Register by going to https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=24281#register.
The River Run consists of four races – a 10K race followed by the Katie Partridge memorial two-mile run, YMCA two-mile family walk, and the tot trot for children between the ages of 2 and 7.
Early-bird pricing for adults is $35 for the 10K, $25 for the two-mile run and $45 for both. The pricing for those under age 12 is $27 for the 10K and #17 for the two-mile run. Registration pricing for the two races increases by $5 Feb. 28.
There is no early-bird registration pricing for the walk or the tot trot, which are $20 and $15, respectively.
Online registration for the River Run ends May 28. Those wishing to participate can still register on site on the morning of the race for an extra $20. The first race begins at 7 a.m.
River Run ends with a finish line party, a pancake feed and an awards ceremony. Participants will receive a Riverfest button and T-shirt.
