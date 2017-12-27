Teenager in critical condition after being hit by car in east Wichita

A teenage boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy, who is 15 or 16, was running across the street near Central and Fountain when he was hit by a gold Honda Accord, a Wichita police officer said. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center.

Dispatch traffic said the car was traveling at least 35 mph when it hit the boy.

The car had a dent above the passenger headlight, the passenger side mirror was broken off and the windshield was shattered.

Officers talked with witnesses, the driver of the car and a passenger to gather more information.