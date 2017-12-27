Downtown high-rise fire was accidentally caused by squatters, investigators say

Squatters using open flames in a vacant penthouse of a downtown high-rise caused an accidental fire last week, the Wichita Fire Department said.
Lt. Jose Ocadiz said a Dec. 20 fire at the Shirkmere Apartments at Second and Topeka was caused by open flames used by squatters to heat food and keep warm.
The fire was contained to a ninth-floor penthouse, which was vacant and used for storage.
The only injury was a firefighter who slipped on a wet staircase.
Never miss a local story.
A cost estimate was not available.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments