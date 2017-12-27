Downtown high-rise fire was accidentally caused by squatters, investigators say

More Videos 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash Pause 1:53 Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:33 Coyote runs off with woman's dog while she jogs 1:24 Fire erupts in downtown high-rise 0:39 Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:24 Animal control and a firefighter save an injured duck stuck in the ice 2:45 Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire erupts in downtown high-rise A fire broke out on the top floor of the Shirkmere Apartments. One firefighter had minor injuries. A fire broke out on the top floor of the Shirkmere Apartments. One firefighter had minor injuries.

A fire broke out on the top floor of the Shirkmere Apartments. One firefighter had minor injuries.