    A fire broke out on the top floor of the Shirkmere Apartments. One firefighter had minor injuries.

Local

Downtown high-rise fire was accidentally caused by squatters, investigators say

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Squatters using open flames in a vacant penthouse of a downtown high-rise caused an accidental fire last week, the Wichita Fire Department said.

Lt. Jose Ocadiz said a Dec. 20 fire at the Shirkmere Apartments at Second and Topeka was caused by open flames used by squatters to heat food and keep warm.

The fire was contained to a ninth-floor penthouse, which was vacant and used for storage.

The only injury was a firefighter who slipped on a wet staircase.

A cost estimate was not available.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

