13-year-old dies in Kansas rollover

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 27, 2017 08:20 AM

A 13-year-old from Chihuahua, Mexico was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Haskell County.

A truck driven by a 49-year-old man was on U.S. 83, about 10 miles north of Sublette, when he attempted to pass another vehicle. Due to incliment weather, he lost control of the truck, skid and tipped in the dirt, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The truck rolled an unknown number of times before stopping on its wheels, the report says. The wreck happened just before 10:15 p.m.

The driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The 13-year-old, identified as Cristian Rene Guiterrez-Porillo, died at the hospital, the report says.

The driver was the teenager’s father, the report says.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

