2 people in serious condition after Christmas crash

Two people are in serious condition after a collision early Christmas Day, Wichita police said.
A Jeep driven by a 29-year-old woman was eastbound on East Pawnee when she was hit by a southbound Tahoe driven by a 26-year-old man on George Washington Boulevard.
The collision happened in the intersection of the two streets at about 2 a.m. The Jeep had the green light, Officer Paul Cruz said.
Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles and both were thrown from their vehicles, Cruz said.
Police think the driver of the Tahoe was speeding, he said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
