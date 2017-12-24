Champ
Wichita police horse euthanized after discovery of painful intestinal obstruction

By Beccy Tanner

December 24, 2017 06:35 PM

December 24, 2017 06:35 PM

A beloved member of the Wichita police equine force was euthanized Saturday.

The horse, Champ, had served with the mounted unit officers for the past six years, according to Officer Charley Davidson, a spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.

Champ suffered from an intestinal obstruction that put him in great pain, Davidson wrote in a release Sunday night.

“After performing diagnostic procedures it was determined that his GI tract ruptured and humane euthanasia was necessary,” Davidson wrote. “Champ served honorably … He was known for his kind and gentle disposition.

“Champ was loved by the community and the mounted unit officers.”

