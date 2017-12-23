You may want to give your 2018 charity donation before 2017 ends

Taxpayers who maximize their potential tax deductions through year-end charitable contributions may want to consider giving both their 2017 and 2018 donation to their charity of choice before Jan. 1 due to proposed changes in the 2018 tax bill, a Washburn School of Law professor said.
If the 2018 tax bill is signed into law, standard deductions would rise from $6,350 to $12,000 for single people, and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples.
“For those who itemize, it’s a big issue,” said Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau professor of agricultural law and taxation at Washburn University School of Law.
The roughly doubled standard deductions incentives’ taxpayers to take the standard deduction rather than itemize each of their deductions, including charitable contributions, home mortgage interest and medical expenses.
However, McEowen said deciding which deduction route to take depends on if you can receive more than the standard deduction through itemization.
“The idea is to get at least $24,000 in tax benefits — either through standard deduction or to get that much in itemized deductions,” he said.
The Tax Policy Center estimates that 38 million of the 45 million filers who itemize would opt for standard deduction under the new tax bill.
In 2015, the most recent year of IRS data available, 341,930 of 1,339,150 Kansan tax filers itemized their deductions.
In the new tax bill, “if what remains (in your itemized deductions) would add up to be less than $24,000 (or $12,000 if you are single), then you are better off to just take the standard deduction and not get the benefit from charitable giving,” McEowen said.
If you prefer to itemize your charitable contributions and do not think you will meet the standard deduction amount, McEowen said there may be a way to maximize those contributions — but only every other year.
To do so, you must give what you plan to donate in 2018 before this year ends, which is then in addition to your 2017 contribution.
“Go ahead and donate now (for both years) because you’re going to lose your benefit if your itemized deduction would be less than $24,000,” he said.
By writing a bigger check with both your 2017 and 2018 contributions, you will receive more through those itemized donations this year by paying forward.
If you do pay forward, McEowen recommends taking the standard tax deduction the following year.
“Hold off in 2018 and then write another big check in 2019,” he said.
To maximize deductions, McEowen said those who can receive more than $24,000 — or $12,000 if single — in deductions every other year should itemize during those years.
“You can still find a way to get that charitable tax deduction (through an every-other-year strategy),” he said.
In 2015, taxpayers gave 373.25 billion to charity, “so it’s big,” McEowen said. According to IRS data, 282,450 Kansans made charitable contributions for a total of about $1.9 million in 2015.
Because of the eliminated incentive for charitable contributions, McEowen said charitable donations are likely to drop by as much as 13 billion nationwide.
In Wichita, United Way of the Plains is prepared to help those who would like to give their 2017 and 2018 donation before the year ends, said Pat Hanrahan, president and CEO of United Way of the Plains.
He said they are not yet encouraging those who donate for tax purposes to give both their 2017 and 2018 donation, but he said that is certainly an option the nonprofit is looking at depending on the final law that is signed.
