Man killed in Bel Aire trench collapse identified

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 22, 2017 10:26 PM

A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for the funeral of the man who was killed in trench collapse on Wednesday in Bel Aire.

The 29-year-old victim, identified by family members as Jesus Foster, was buried under 16 to 20 tons of dirt when the trench caved in at a construction site near Webb Road and 53rd Street North on Wednesday morning.

The page is trying to raise $15,000 for funeral and other expenses for Foster, who leaves behind six children.

“What has happened is beyond comprehension and we are all still in shock,” said a statement posted by Foster’s mother, Laura Mancinas, on the GoFundMe page.

Foster was excavating a hole to bury a pipe at the time of the cave-in, authorities have said. He worked for Wilks Underground Utilities and was the only person in the trench at the time of the collapse.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

