Drivers who use a K-Tag on the Kansas Turnpike can now use it for tolls in Oklahoma and Texas. More states will be added to that list in 2018, turnpike officials say. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

You could be able to use your K-Tag in more states in 2018

By Stan Finger

December 22, 2017 03:55 PM

Your K-Tag may not take you to infinity and beyond — but you can go farther with it than you probably realize.

K-Tags are now recognized on toll roads in Oklahoma and Texas, and by late in 2018 they’re expected to be accepted in several more states, said Rachel Bell, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Discussions are underway between the Central States Hub — of which Kansas is a member — and the Southern States Hub, she said. North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida are in the southern hub, with other states looking to be a part of that group in some fashion.

“We are working to make the technology between these states” and the central hub “compatible in late 2018,” Bell said in an e-mail response to questions. “There are still many details to be worked out...

“The toll industry is working toward nationwide system compatibility so drivers can use one electronic tag on any toll facility in the country,” she said.

The compatible hubs would mean motorists would have to stop at fewer toll booths, reducing congestion and increasing safety. It would also mean motorists could reach their destinations more quickly.

K-Tag holders are billed for their tolls in Oklahoma and Texas just as they are in Kansas, Bell said, and the system would be similar as other states are added.

“We see a lot of Texas toll tags on our system” now, Bell said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

