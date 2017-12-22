One person rescued after house fire in Wichita

A fire in a bedroom of a house near 11th and Waco led multiple people to call 911 just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
In the home, firefighters found one person, who declined medical treatment, the department said.
Smoke could be seen coming out of multiple vents from outside the home, it reported, and crews found flames in a bedroom.
Working house fire on W 11th near Waco Ave. Search crews have located one victim inside the residence. #icttraffic #ictfire— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 22, 2017
The house is on 11th Street, just east of Waco.
Working #housefire at 11th and Waco. pic.twitter.com/OaVMpijZh0— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 22, 2017
