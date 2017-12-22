More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Pause
Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 1:33

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Police investigate death of 3-year-old 3:56

Police investigate death of 3-year-old

Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer 2:45

Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material 1:00

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material

Man who lived at home where child's body was found is charged in other crimes 1:14

Man who lived at home where child's body was found is charged in other crimes

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift 2:14

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift

Neighbor describes police presence before child's body was found 0:40

Neighbor describes police presence before child's body was found

  • Watch: Helmet camera shows firefighters battling burning house

    A video taken by the Wichita Fire Department shows firefighters putting out a house fire on the the 100 block of North Gordon on Dec. 7. (Video by Wichita Fire Department)

A video taken by the Wichita Fire Department shows firefighters putting out a house fire on the the 100 block of North Gordon on Dec. 7. (Video by Wichita Fire Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
A video taken by the Wichita Fire Department shows firefighters putting out a house fire on the the 100 block of North Gordon on Dec. 7. (Video by Wichita Fire Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Local

One person rescued after house fire in Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 22, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:04 AM

A fire in a bedroom of a house near 11th and Waco led multiple people to call 911 just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

In the home, firefighters found one person, who declined medical treatment, the department said.

Smoke could be seen coming out of multiple vents from outside the home, it reported, and crews found flames in a bedroom.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The house is on 11th Street, just east of Waco.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Pause
Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money 1:33

Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store but left the money

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Police investigate death of 3-year-old 3:56

Police investigate death of 3-year-old

Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer 2:45

Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material 1:00

Emergency crews try to extract a man buried under 16 tons of material

Man who lived at home where child's body was found is charged in other crimes 1:14

Man who lived at home where child's body was found is charged in other crimes

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift 2:14

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift

Neighbor describes police presence before child's body was found 0:40

Neighbor describes police presence before child's body was found

  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

View More Video